TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A teen's tragic death is leaving a hole in hearts across Terre Haute. Now a close family friend and coach is remembering the girl they lost.

Terre Haute South Vigo High School Junior Jenna Kay Perrelle died in a car accident Thursday night.

"Shockwave through the heart. She's a little girl that everybody truly loved."

News 10 met with softball coach Donnie Cottrell Saturday evening. He was Perrelle's travel softball coach and a close family friend.

He says everyone loved Jenna Kay including her friends and teammates. He says her nickname was JK and she was a "good kid" and a "goof-ball."

"You know, I'm going to miss that smile that she had and it's just hard. It's hard for this family. I feel horrible. It's hard for a lot of girls that played with Jenna and it's just really difficult for all of us right now. But I think with JK, knowing how she is and what she is, she's looking down upon us and she's smiling and I hope we can move forward, I really do."

Cottrell says community support has been outstanding and the Perrelle family is grateful.

A celebration of life is set for Monday. It will take place inside the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium from noon to 5pm. Services will follow the visitation.