TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A teen's tragic death is leaving a hole in hearts across Terre Haute. Now a close family friend and coach is remembering the girl they lost.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School Junior Jenna Kay Perrelle died in a car accident Thursday night.
"Shockwave through the heart. She's a little girl that everybody truly loved."
News 10 met with softball coach Donnie Cottrell Saturday evening. He was Perrelle's travel softball coach and a close family friend.
He says everyone loved Jenna Kay including her friends and teammates. He says her nickname was JK and she was a "good kid" and a "goof-ball."
"You know, I'm going to miss that smile that she had and it's just hard. It's hard for this family. I feel horrible. It's hard for a lot of girls that played with Jenna and it's just really difficult for all of us right now. But I think with JK, knowing how she is and what she is, she's looking down upon us and she's smiling and I hope we can move forward, I really do."
Cottrell says community support has been outstanding and the Perrelle family is grateful.
A celebration of life is set for Monday. It will take place inside the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium from noon to 5pm. Services will follow the visitation.
Related Content
- Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident
- Feds: Truck attack suspect said ‘he felt good about’ rampage
- Impact of federal government shutdown felt locally in Indiana
- Sheriff: fatally wounded deputy's loss will be felt forever
- National shortage of volunteer firefighters felt in Wabash valley
- Former coach faces charges
- "I felt absolutely powerless..." maternal mortality rates are on the rise in the U.S.
- Convicted AAU basketball coach withdraws guilty plea
- Colts hope Luck’s return makes coaching job more attractive
- Colts ‘close’ to hiring Josh McDaniels as next head coach