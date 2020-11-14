Clothing closet offers warm clothes to homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley group, dedicated to supporting American veterans is once again reporting for duty.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion opened its clothing closet to anyone in need Saturday.

The battalion collects supplies and donations and keeps them at the location on South 14th street in Terre Haute.

Saturday, the closet was open so anyone in need of a coat, clothes, blankets, and other supplies could get what they need to survive on the streets.

Battalion leaders say veteran homelessness is a harsh reality.

"We've had over a thousand people come through the clothing closet, so there's a great need in Vigo County. And in that thousand we've serviced over 175 veterans," said coordinator Michael Egy.

The clothing closet is open periodically.

The battalion also hosts regular meetings to discuss events and manage the veterans' home.

You can learn more by liking and following the Loyal Veterans Battalion on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/LoyalVeteransBattalion