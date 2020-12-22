Clothe-a-Child auction helps area children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Noon Optimist Club teamed up with the League of Terre Haute’s Clothes Closet and clothed 992 children during the 86th Annual Noon Optimist Club “Clothe-A-Child” Drive.

“We were fortunate to team up with the League of Terre Haute this year, so that our mission to clothe these children could be accomplished. The League of Terre Haute really came through for us this year,” said Chuck Ferguson, Chairman of the “Clothe-A-Child” Drive.

The League of Terre Haute worked tirelessly to put together the clothing for each child and bag them up individually. The VCSC General Services team ensured all clothing orders arrived at each of the 18 elementary schools prior to Christmas break.

“It was wonderful to be able to partner with the Noon Optimist Club this year and fulfill a genuine need in the community,” said Kalan Ray, President of the League of Terre Haute.

Noon Optimist Club members also worked with teachers in the Vigo County School Corporation to determine which children, in Grades K-5, were eligible to receive clothing. The children received a new coat, sweatshirt, 2 shirts, 2 pair of jeans, and 10 pair of socks and underwear.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to the effort can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to:

Hayhurst Accounting

519 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807

All proceeds for the “Clothe-A-Child” Drive go to buying new clothes for these 990 children.