Clothe a Child auction expects to benefit up to 1,000 kids - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual fundraiser is set to help hundreds of children across the Wabash Valley.

Organizers with the Noon Optimist Club are gearing up for their annual Clothe a Child auction. Proceeds from the event help buy clothes for people in need.

Leaders think they'll be able to help between 800 to 1,000 kids in Terre Haute.

There's something for everyone for auction - including gift cards, handmade items, and cameras.

This year's auction will be online. You can find a list of the items up for bid at this link. If you aren't interested in any of the items, but would still like to donate - you can do that at the link as well.