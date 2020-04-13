Cloth masks can be useful...but they are not considered PPE

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Health experts say cloth masks can be useful in situations where social distancing can be hard....like grocery stores.

However, they are not considered personal protective equipment or PPE.

Wearing a fabric mask helps protect others from germs you may not realize you have.

Masks can help stop you from touching your face, can be a visual reminder to use social distancing, and also help to cover a cough or sneeze.

Cloth masks, whether purchased or homemade, can play a role in reducing virus spread, as long as they're worn properly.

"You might hear that different face masks are secured with either loops around your ears or maybe tied on the top and at the bottom. Either is okay as long as the fit is snug around your face, covers your nose and mouth and is not used around your neck or on your forehead," Dr. Aaron Hamilton from the Cleveland Clinic said.

After each use, doctors say cloth masks should be washed on the gentle cycle or hand-washed with hot, soapy water and dried on high heat.

They also say it is important to thoroughly wash your hands after removing or handling a used mask.