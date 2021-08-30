Closing out the summer on a high note

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -People gathered to close out the summer on a high note with the Brazil Concert Band!

The finale of their 13 concerts this season took place Sunday evening at 7:30 at Forest Park.

Each concert averages about 1,000 people in attendance.

The show included numbers from Tropic to Tropic and La Belle Helene, as well as an array of many more artists.

There was also a sprinkle of holiday cheer with the playing of A Christmas Festival.

People gathered for dinner and a show, with the legion ladies serving both hot dogs and hamburgers at the concession stand.

Matt Huber has been a conductor with the band for 40 years now.

Huber says it's always a pleasure playing in the band,

"It's the most enlightening thing of my life, it's always been.

"Being in these two bands, the Brazil Concert Band and the Jackson township community band."