Closing arguments expected Thursday in Terre Haute murder trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Closing arguments are expected Thursday in a local murder trial.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the State rested its case in the trial of Samuel Haney in Terre Haute after two full days of testimony, and the defense quickly presented its case hours later.

Samuel Haney is facing charges of murder and arson in the death of his brother, Terry Haney. Terry Haney died days after a fire that police say Samuel Haney started at an apartment on 10th Street in Terre Haute.

An investigator with the Terre Haute Police Department testified Wednesday morning about the evidence collecting process in the case. He walked jurors through the process of taking pictures of the victim, sealing evidence, and spoke to parts of medical reports completed by Union Hospital and Eskenazi Hospital.

Terry Haney's son also spoke to jurors Wednesday morning. He explained that he was never able to talk to his father after being hospitalized. The son said Eskenazi Hospital called and informed him his father had a heart attack. According to his son, Terry Haney never regained consciousness and he had to make a decision to end life-supporting measures.

According to initial court documents filed in the case, Samuel Haney admitted to police that he set the fire by breaking a window and setting curtains on fire. He also said he’d been in an argument with his brother earlier in the day.

SAMUEL HANEY MURDER TRIAL | COVERAGE FROM TUESDAY

The prosecution played a videotaped interview between police and Samuel Haney. In the video, Haney denied starting the fire several times. The officer informed him that his brother might die. The defense questioned the investigator about lying to Haney in the interview about having his DNA from blood on a window. After about an hour of interviewing, Haney started to give details of what allegedly happened. Investigators said he gave more details than what they had.

The State rested its case just after noon on Wednesday. After a recess, the defense called a doctor to testify about Haney's mental ability. In cross-examination, the doctor said Samuel Haney had an intellectual disability of a mild type based on the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence. The doctor said this generally means the patient could live alone with minimal levels of support.

In a re-direct, the doctor said someone with a lower IQ score theoretically could be tricked into saying something that isn't true. While the doctor did mention Haney seemed to agree with some things he didn't fully understand in examination, the doctor believed Haney wasn't led into saying something untrue.