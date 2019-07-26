Clear
Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

After it reopened on Friday, mechanical issues forced them to close the pool again just a few hours later.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Deming Park Pool is closed - again.

The pool reopened Friday afternoon after being closed on Thursday.

After it reopened on Friday, mechanical issues forced them to close the pool again just a few hours later.

Ashey Tyler with the parks department said she will meet with maintenance crews to figure out the exact problem with the pool.

She blamed the aging pool fo the issues.

