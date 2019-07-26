Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Deming Park Pool is closed - again.
The pool reopened Friday afternoon after being closed on Thursday.
After it reopened on Friday, mechanical issues forced them to close the pool again just a few hours later.
Ashey Tyler with the parks department said she will meet with maintenance crews to figure out the exact problem with the pool.
She blamed the aging pool fo the issues.
