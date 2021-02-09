Close contact and quarantine protocol changes take effect this week for Hoosier schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier schools are operating under different COVID-19 quarantine protocols. They went into effect this week.

The State of Indiana no longer requires quarantine or contact tracing. That’s if students or teachers remain at least three feet apart and are wearing masks at all times.

The state also allows for shorter quarantines for asymptomatic individuals with a negative PCR nasal test. Vigo County School Corporation wants to be very careful with the shorter quarantine option.

The district is still requiring a negative PCR nasal test after the fifth day of quarantine in order to return to school. The district received rapid tests from the state. Those will be used for symptomatic staff to get quicker results, but the rapid tests still won’t be the gold standard of allowing students or staff to return to school quicker.

Communications Director Bill Riley says over 90% of cases in the Vigo County School Corporation come from outside of school, so low community spread is the key to eliminating interruptions.

“No amount of changes in the quarantine guidelines from a state level will substitute for low community spread,” Riley said, “We need everyone’s help to keep that up.”

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that these changes were made to eliminate interruptions in school. Riley anticipates numbers to keep being favorable as the school year continues.