'Close before you doze' Marshall firefighter says this phrase could save your life if there's a fire

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - You may have heard the phrase 'close before you doze.'

Firefighters say a closed bedroom door could save a life if there is a fire.

A firefighter trainer met our crew inside a home near Clarksville, Illinois. It was the scene of a weekend house fire.

A room that had closed doors looked totally different from the rest of the charred damage inside the home.

Firefighters told us a closed-door helps reduce the spread of fire and heat damage.

"Living in the midwest, people are prone to leaving their doors and windows open during various parts of the year. The importance of keeping those doors and windows closed is to cut down on the airflow," Rob Knott, from the Marshall Fire Department said.

Luckily nobody was hurt in the fire.

The smoke alarms sounded giving the homeowner and his dog time to get out.