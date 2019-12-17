Clinton woman charged after police say she nearly caused a wreck while driving under the influence

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana woman is facing charges after police say she nearly wreck while driving under the influence.

Earlier this week, a concerned driver called police about another vehicle driving erratically.

When police caught up with 59-year-old Cheryl Breland, they said she was driving over the bridge into Clinton and nearly caused a wreck on Main Street.

After pulling her over, officers reportedly performed a field sobriety test and a chemical test.

That test allegedly showed Breland had opiates, benzodiazepines, and marijuana in her system.

She was arrested and booked into the Vermillion County Jail.