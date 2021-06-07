Clinton winery pays tribute to the late Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local winery is honoring the lives of Vigo County Councilman Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart.

They were killed when a car hit the couple in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

TJ Haase Winery is making a wine label in memory of the couple. It has a guitar in and the words 'Living Beyond the Strings' in honor of Don Morris and his love of music.

Owner Doug Hassle told us they want to give back to the community, just like Morris did.

"He was a friend to so many. He would come in here, and I think he'd feel like he was at home. He sure seemed like he was. We loved him when he played here," Haase said.

The bottle of wine with the label is $15. Sales will go to charity.

If you want to grab a bottle for yourself, the winery is on 3rd Street in Clinton.