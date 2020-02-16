Clear

Clinton welcomes in new fire station with groundbreaking ceremony

On Sunday afternoon there was a special groundbreaking for the new fire station. The project has some people saying it will spur more growth in the area.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)-- Clinton firefighters are getting a new home.

Groundwork is already underway on the new plot off of 3rd and Mulberry.

Some say this has been in the works for the last several years.

It's an exciting time for Clinton fire chief Chris Strohm and his guys.

"We've outgrown the space we have years ago we're in a building that was never designed to be a fire station," said Chief Strohm. 

There was a special groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday.

"We started this process in 2009 when we first started trying to find a location to try to find funding. We're happy with the location we're happy with the size we're happy with the design," said Chief Strohm. 

If you've ever seen the current station, Strohm said you'd agree firefighters need a new space.

The station that's being built is much larger. That means they'll have more space for training and living.

"Since I've been mayor which has been eight years we've been trying to get this firehouse started," said Mayor Jack Gilfoy.

He said this was an easy decision to move the station here for everyone.

It used to be the old middle school.

But in the early 1900s, this is where the first fire station sat until 1972.

"Hopefully this will be the start of some different things happening here in the community, and it's something that the citizens of Clinton and this fire department have needed for years," said Mayor Gilfoy. 

The entire project will cost a little more than $1 million.

That comes from the public safety tax.

Chief Strohm says he's ready to call this new plot home.

"We're just looking forward to the next few months to see more and more of it come to reality," said Chief Strohm.

Mayor Gilfoy hopes this new station is up and running by September.

