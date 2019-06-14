Clinton police look forward to using new body cameras

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)--When it comes to keeping you and your family safe gear is very important to first responders.

Police in Clinton say body cameras are a much-needed tool.

The new cameras are small and fit right on the vest of officers.

The camera records everything from start to finish.

It then uploads automatically one the camera is returned to its loading dock.

Police officer Brandon Mahady says this latest is a big help to officers.

"Sometimes we get into situations that are very dangerous," said Officer Mahady.

Officers use the cameras every day.

Police chief Billy MacLaren says the cameras aren't meant to change the way his officers interact with people.

"It's not here to hinder them. It's going to force us showing exactly what took place and giving all the elements of the crime. It's used to protect the office and protect the community," said Chief MacLaren.

Mahady says it's been easy for him to adjust to using the new gear.

He says the cameras can provide an extra set of eyes for every situation.

"As a police officer, you go into the unknown. The body cameras going to show exactly what happened," said Officer Mahady.

The department has 20 body cameras.