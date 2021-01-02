Woman arrested after failing to call 911 for friend after doing heroin

VERMILIION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are investigating a death in Clinton, Indiana.

On January 1, 2021, around 3:15 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a 30-year-old male who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found Samual Greene inside his apartment.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Sabrina Dailey had been with Samual at the time of his death. She failed to call 911 for help.

However, Dailey contacted a friend of Greene who arrived on the scene. They later called 911 and initiated CPR.

Officers later found Dailey at her residence. Dailey stated that she had bought Heroin. She also said her and Greene used it.

Officers then searched Dailey and found a small amount of Heroin.

After officers used a search warrant on Dailey’s residence, they located several paraphernalia items that were consistent with drug use and distribution.

Dailey was taken into custody for possession of Heroin.

She is currently being held at the Vermillion County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond.