Clear

Woman arrested after failing to call 911 for friend after doing heroin

Police are investigating a death in Clinton, Indiana.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 6:49 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2021 10:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILIION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police are investigating a death in Clinton, Indiana. 

On January 1, 2021, around 3:15 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a 30-year-old male who was unresponsive.

When officers arrived they found Samual Greene inside his apartment.

Greene was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Sabrina Dailey had been with Samual at the time of his death. She failed to call 911 for help.

However, Dailey contacted a friend of Greene who arrived on the scene. They later called 911 and initiated CPR.

Officers later found Dailey at her residence. Dailey stated that she had bought Heroin. She also said her and Greene used it.

Officers then searched Dailey and found a small amount of Heroin.

After officers used a search warrant on Dailey’s residence, they located several paraphernalia items that were consistent with drug use and distribution. 

Dailey was taken into custody for possession of Heroin.

She is currently being held at the Vermillion County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Barr-Reeve Washington

Image

ONB Fifth Place Game

Image

ONB Class 3rd place game

Image

ONB Classic Championship Game

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died

Image

Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died

Image

Dragstrip under new ownership

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

north daviess loogootee boys hoops

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 517773

Reported Deaths: 8371
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion714871156
Lake40230609
Allen28274488
St. Joseph24443347
Hamilton24249281
Elkhart22792316
Vanderburgh15786201
Tippecanoe1517690
Porter12948146
Johnson12309241
Hendricks11661216
Vigo9391159
Madison9071180
Clark8544113
Monroe807595
Delaware7712124
LaPorte7650138
Kosciusko688470
Howard6723121
Bartholomew552287
Warrick532687
Wayne5291146
Hancock524683
Floyd519799
Grant5042100
Dubois470452
Boone454161
Marshall451977
Morgan435479
Henry429654
Cass424442
Noble408155
Dearborn387740
Jackson378843
Shelby344773
Lawrence333863
Clinton324035
Gibson305955
DeKalb301460
Knox293838
Montgomery288949
Miami275831
Harrison269335
Steuben268125
Adams264534
Wabash263043
Ripley251340
Whitley250020
Jasper249131
Putnam248939
Huntington247745
White235132
Daviess229968
Fayette221942
Jefferson218536
Decatur213575
LaGrange205956
Greene196656
Posey194126
Wells193545
Scott193336
Clay188731
Randolph186035
Jennings170832
Sullivan168926
Starke156040
Fountain154624
Spencer152014
Jay151121
Washington145016
Fulton141126
Carroll135414
Owen134431
Vermillion127431
Franklin124529
Orange124532
Rush122114
Perry121222
Parke11758
Tipton110030
Pike94725
Blackford89522
Pulaski85833
Newton83118
Benton7539
Brown7529
Crawford6027
Martin60112
Warren5457
Union5112
Switzerland5085
Ohio4007
Unassigned0355