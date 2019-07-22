Clinton organization receives donation to restore fountain

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana organization has received a boost to restore a historic fountain.

Two Vermillion County organizations stepped up to help with the project.

Rediscover Clinton and the city presented Clinton's LIFT Board with $400.

That money will help to restore the Four Season Fountain.

The fountain was the board's first project.

The first phase of restoration has already started and is expected to cost more than $1,200. The second phase is expected to cost more than $3,000.