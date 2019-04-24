Clinton native Ken Kercheval passes away at age 83

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana actor has passed away.

News 10 spoke with Frist Funeral Home in Clinton.

Officials there have confirmed the passing of Ken Kercheval.

Kercheval is best known for his role as Cliff Barnes in the TV show Dallas.

What many people don't know is Kercheval is from Clinton.

He died that past weekend at his home at age 83.

Frist Funeral Home said his funeral will be private and will not release any other details at this time.