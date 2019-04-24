CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana actor has passed away.
News 10 spoke with Frist Funeral Home in Clinton.
Officials there have confirmed the passing of Ken Kercheval.
Kercheval is best known for his role as Cliff Barnes in the TV show Dallas.
What many people don't know is Kercheval is from Clinton.
He died that past weekend at his home at age 83.
Frist Funeral Home said his funeral will be private and will not release any other details at this time.
Related Content
- Clinton native Ken Kercheval passes away at age 83
- Mari Hulman George passes at 83
- Former U.S. Senator and Terre Haute native Birch Bayh dies at age 91
- David Pearson, NASCAR’s Silver Fox, has died at 83
- Bicknell native killed during military training exercise
- Terre Haute native up for big honor
- #NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?
- Vincennes passes city budget
- Rediscover Clinton receives big boost
- Car crashes into Clinton IGA
Scroll for more content...