Clinton man arrested after police say he roughed up a Papa John's Pizza employee

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is facing charges after police say he roughed-up a restaurant employee because he was unhappy with his order.

The Vermillion county sheriff says Franklin Barushak was arrested for battery Thursday.

Police say Barushak went to the Papa John's Pizza restaurant on state road 1-63 to complain about his order.

That's when police say he pushed an employee and then threw a phone and broke it when that employee tried to call for help.

Barushak was later arrested at his home.

Police say he admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident but refused a portable breath test.