Clinton man arrested after police say he led them on a chase

Police say they stopped to check on a 38-year-old Lucas Sanders from Clinton.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is behind bars after police say he led them on a chase.

It happened just before 2:00 Wednesday morning.

Police say they stopped to check on a 38-year-old Lucas Sanders from Clinton.

He was on his bicycle at the intersection of 4th and Kirby Streets in Fairview Park.

While talking with Sanders, police say they noticed signs of drug activity.

When police attempted to search Sanders, they say he hit a deputy with his right elbow and then ran on foot.

Police say he ran into a utility trailer in a nearby backyard, where he was caught.

According to officers, a deputy was hurt when he fell during the chase and is on light duty.

