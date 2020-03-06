Clinton man accused of sex crimes against a young girl

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges after police say he 'sexually battered' a girl under the age of 14.
Indiana State Police says the investigation into 25-year-old Daniel Harris, of Clinton, back in November of 2019.
After their investigation, police arrested Harris at his home in Clinton on Friday.
He has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.
