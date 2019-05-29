Clinton hosts additional city clean-up

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're falling behind on spring cleaning, here's another chance to clear your house of clutter!

The City of Clinton will host another city clean-up on Saturday. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can drop off items at the city hall parking lot, or call 765-832-6270 (Clinton Water Office) to schedule a pickup.

Toxic waste items, such as TVs, paint, oil, and tires will not be accepted.

You must also live within Clinton city limits to participate. You must pay your utility bill at city hall on Vine Street.

Blanford, St.Bernice, Fairview, and Centenary residents may have a Clinton address but are not included in this event as they are not within city limits.