Clinton hospital hands out sunscreen to daycares

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Union Hospital ER in Clinton recently held a sunscreen drive.
During the drive, more than 75 bottles of sunscreen were collected.
On Friday, those bottles were delivered to area daycares.
Organizers say it's just a way to give back to the community while keeping kids safe.
