CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in Indiana.

The National Institute of Health says Vermillion County has the next highest death-rate in the state. One Wabash Valley hospital is trying to help take on the issue.

Union Hospital in Clinton was designated as a stroke ready center. They are one of seven hospitals to receive this certification.

Union-Clinton also has a stroke team. They are trained staff members in all phases of care.