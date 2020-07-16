Clinton fire station expected to be completed on time

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The new Clinton fire station has a few more months before it's ready to use.

On Thursday we spoke with the mayor and fire chief.

They say this is a project that's long overdue.

All the electrical and dry-wall are completed.

There's still a little more work that needs to be done with doors, finishing rooms, and sprucing up the outside.

The entire building is just sitting under 12,000 square feet.

There's space for training, living quarters and more room for equipment and vehicles.

Mayor Jack Gilfoy said this is much needed for the firefighters.

The current firehouse was built as a grocery store in the '50s.

The department has outgrown the building.

"Everything's here in case they get called out, they don't have to run and get a piece of equipment that they may need. I knew it was going to look nice and be great and these guys definitely needed it but it's something that this community not only the city of Clinton but the county can be proud of," said Mayor Gilfoy.

"We spend a 3rd of our lives here so it's our home away from home so we're trying to make this as comfortable as we possibly can as safe for the guys not for us but the generations to come," said Chief Strohm.

Chief Strohm said they expect the station to be done on time Sep. 30th. They're not letting the old firehouse go to waste.

Mayor Gilfoy said the police department will move into that once the firehouse opens.