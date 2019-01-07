Clinton fire causes nearly $600,000 in damage

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a weekend house fire in Clinton.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, along with the Black Diamond Fire Department returned to the scene on Monday.

The home is located on Center Street behind Sportland Park.

Due to the extensive damage, officials are unable to determine a cause at this time.

However, they do not believe the fire was suspicious.

The fire reportedly caused nearly $600,000 worth of damage.

It remains under investigation.