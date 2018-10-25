Clinton Street residents and businesses start petition against new Dollar General

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI)- For twelve years the Pit Stop has been the neighborhood's go to store. Owner Beth West recently heard the news about a Dollar General just a little further down on Clinton Street.

West like others are frustrated by the news. Especially since this is the third attempt at the store coming to a neighborhood that has should disinterest in having one.

"I was very dismayed but I kind of felt resigned because I knew the property they picked was already zoned commercial. So I was very disheartened," said West.

A petition rests on her counter as well as one in Fox’s Grocery Story further up the road. Dave Myles created it.

Myles lives with his wife right across the street from the site. He has also placed out a banner saying “Stop Dollar General.”

"We're very concerned about the dollar general being built across the street. There have been two other attempts to build one on this road which were unsuccessful," said Myles.

The property has been zoned as commercial since 1998. Vigo County Area Planning officials say the company has gone through all the proper channels.

Myles is still worried about the effects of the business. Ranging from lowering property values, water runoff, traffic and affecting businesses like the Pit Stop.

"I'm afraid they'll see such a sharp decline in business that we could possibly lose them. Which they have been in their neighborhood for years and years," said Myles.

Until then west is going to continue doing what she loves most, serving those in the community.

"I’m so very grateful the business and the support they've shown us for the past twelve years and I hope we can continue to earn their support through the neighborhood," said West.

There will be a hearing involving the project at the next Area Planning Commission Meeting. It will take place November seventh and will be open to the public.

If you are interested in signing the petition online you can do so here.