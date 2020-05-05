Clinton Police Officer Faces Domestic Battery and Strangulation Charges

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton police officer is facing charges following a domestic battery incident late Saturday evening. News 10 spoke with Clinton Police Cheif Billy MacLaren to get his reaction and the next steps in the process.

Clinton Police Officer John Alkire was arrested following an incident late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. He's facing domestic battery and strangulation charges and was booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Alkire has been with the Clinton Police Department for nearly five years. Chief MacLaren says Alkire has been relieved of his duties and put on administrative leave.

The Police Department has removed his weapon, badge, ID, and department vehicle. His status of paid or unpaid administrative leave will be determined by the City's Board of Public Works on Thursday.

MacLaren says learning of this news definitely shocked him.

"Yes, it took me very by surprise," MacLaren said, "John is a very great guy. He's willing to step up when needed. He's willing to help whatever people when needed. As I said, this was kind of a shocker to me that this took place."

Again, The Clinton Board of Public Works' executive session will be held Thursday, May 7th at 6:30 PM. This will determine Alkire's status of administrative leave. MacLaren says as far as charges and next steps, that is up to the Vigo County Prosecutor's office and Sherrif's department.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.