Clinton K9 receives a bullet and stab resistant vest thanks to a donation

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. based out of Massachusetts recently donated a bullet and stab protective vest to Clinton Police Department K9 Ivan.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A donation from more than 1,000 miles away is making a big difference in a small Wabash Valley town.

Ivan, along with his handler Justin Nelson are an integral part of the Clinton Police Department.

Ivan, along with his handler Justin Nelson are an integral part of the Clinton Police Department.

The vest is embroidered with the words 'Born to love, trained to serve, and loyal always.'

Since 2009, the non-profit has provided more than 3,300 protective vests in all 50 states.

