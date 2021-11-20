7th fittest Cross-Fit athlete in the world teaching others about her passion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know that Clinton, Indiana is home to the 7th fittest Cross-Fit athlete in the 14 to 15- year-old age group... in the world!

Well, it's true.

Her name is Emily Meyer, and she is a force!

Saturday, she hosted a Cross-fit Day at the Terre Haute Children's Museum to help inspire young athletes.

This event included fitness stations, healthy snacks, and a live demonstration.

Meyer says an event like this helps introduce kids to an active lifestyle.

"It makes me really happy to inspire younger girls, and boys in the sport of Cross-Fit, and try to get them more involved because we are the future of this sport," Meyer said.

Meyer has been going to the Cross-Fit gym since she was 11, and she qualified for the Cross-Fit Games this year.