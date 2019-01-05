Ammunition goes off as home burns

Photo Gallery 1 Images
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A home owner in Clinton, Indiana is okay after his house went up in flames.
Crews were battling the dangerous house fire Saturday night. The house is located on Center Street behind Sportland Park.
Firefighters on scene said ammunition inside the home was going off. They said the scene was very dangerous and to avoid the area.
Crews say the homeowner was inside when the fire started but was able to get out safely.
