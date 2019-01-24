Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clinton Hardee's employee receives threat that someone will 'shoot up' restaurant, man arrested on unrelated warrant

An Indianapolis man is behind bars on a warrant charge after a Clinton, Indiana restaurant employee received a phone call saying the man would "shoot up" the restaurant.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 2:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man is behind bars on a warrant charge after a Clinton, Indiana restaurant employee received a phone call saying the man would "shoot up" the restaurant.

It happened Thursday morning at Hardee's.

An employee of the Hardees said an unknown person called telling them a man currently inside had made threats to "shoot up" the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they approached 51-year-old Robert Brown.

Police say Brown did not have any weapons.

They were not able to find any evidence that Brown made any threats to the restaurant.

Brown did have an outstanding felony warrant out of Hancock County, Indiana.

Brown was not charged for the alleged incident at Hardees at this time.

Police say the report will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 25°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local woman sets out to help federal workers

Image

Changes coming to a Wabash Valley school corporation

Image

North Vermillion

Image

isu basketball

Image

The Vigo County Bell

Image

Bailey Halloran

Image

Winter Career Fair at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children