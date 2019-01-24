CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man is behind bars on a warrant charge after a Clinton, Indiana restaurant employee received a phone call saying the man would "shoot up" the restaurant.
It happened Thursday morning at Hardee's.
An employee of the Hardees said an unknown person called telling them a man currently inside had made threats to "shoot up" the restaurant.
When officers arrived, they approached 51-year-old Robert Brown.
Police say Brown did not have any weapons.
They were not able to find any evidence that Brown made any threats to the restaurant.
Brown did have an outstanding felony warrant out of Hancock County, Indiana.
Brown was not charged for the alleged incident at Hardees at this time.
Police say the report will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.
Related Content
- Clinton Hardee's employee receives threat that someone will 'shoot up' restaurant, man arrested on unrelated warrant
- Man arrested in Clinton for an 18-year-old warrant
- Person of interest in Delphi case will return to Indiana because of unrelated warrant
- Rediscover Clinton receives big boost
- Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault
- Man arrested locally on out of state warrant
- Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested
- Vincennes man arrested in connection to armed robbery at restaurant
- Clinton receives over $400,000 to help with infrastructure improvements
- New airport restaurant restaurant ready for takeoff