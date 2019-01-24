Clinton Hardee's employee receives threat that someone will 'shoot up' restaurant, man arrested on unrelated warrant

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man is behind bars on a warrant charge after a Clinton, Indiana restaurant employee received a phone call saying the man would "shoot up" the restaurant.

It happened Thursday morning at Hardee's.

An employee of the Hardees said an unknown person called telling them a man currently inside had made threats to "shoot up" the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they approached 51-year-old Robert Brown.

Police say Brown did not have any weapons.

They were not able to find any evidence that Brown made any threats to the restaurant.

Brown did have an outstanding felony warrant out of Hancock County, Indiana.

Brown was not charged for the alleged incident at Hardees at this time.

Police say the report will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office.