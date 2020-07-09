Clinton City Hall remains closed, help offered by appointment

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – As the state pushes forward with reopening, local governments are choosing to keep some buildings closed.

Clinton City Hall has been closed since March. It is, however, open by appointment.

Mayor Jack Gilfoy, Jr. says he has not heard any complaints. Numbers for city offices are posted outside the building and employees are still working inside. He says if a resident needs anything they just need to call.

The mayor says he is unsure when city hall will reopen. He is monitoring local and state coronavirus case numbers.

“Our issue here is our social distancing. The building is so small, especially the entryway, that we would have trouble keeping people at a social distance."

Mayor Gilfoy says masks are required inside the building.