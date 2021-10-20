Clinton has a flooding problem - here's how the town hopes to fix it

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of Clinton have issues with flooding because of the terrain. Old mineshafts on the Clinton hills have caused some severe flooding in the area of 9th Street and Wabash Avenue.

This flooding affects those living in the area, and a local dog park called the "Bark Park."

Local leaders have been working hard to prevent flooding in the area, and recently received a grant from the state to help fix the flooding issue.

"With this new project, it's around $440,000, we're going to widen and deepen the ditch to these two tiles," says Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy.

He explains that the current drainage pipes that help guide water to the river, have begun to collapse in on themselves.

This project will be funded by a recent grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. City officials say they are always looking for ways to improve the area and the "Bark Park." If you would like to make a donation to the "Bark Park" you can through the night deposit box at City Hall.