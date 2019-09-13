Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Veterinarians at a local clinic hope to help aging dogs through research and they need patients.

Wabash Valley Animal Hospital in Terre Haute is taking part in a nationwide study. Researchers are studying stem cells and if they can be used to help older dogs suffering from arthritis.

The clinic needs more patients to participate in the study. Researchers are looking for dogs that are at least 70 pounds and who are having trouble getting around in their old age. They may have arthritis in knees, hips, shoulders or elbows.

The first vet visit if for a health screening. The second visit is for the stem cell injection and the third visit is for a one month follow-up exam. X-rays, bloodwork, the exam and other study related services are free. Patients will get a BarkBox when the study is done.

Even if your pet doesn't make it past the screening, you could walk away with valuable information about your dog.

Dr. Andrew Pickering says, "We can find out whether its osteoarthritis or maybe it's a spinal problem, but we can find that out on the screening. That will help them, but we hope to be able to help these guys get along pain free."

This is a placebo-controlled study so this means not every animal will be injected with the stem cells.

San Diego-based Animal Cell Therapies is behind the study. The company has worked for the past 10 years to develop stem cell treatments for pets.

You can see if your pet qualifies online by visiting DogOAStudy.com.