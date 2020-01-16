Climbing Cafe to hold a fundraiser to support Vigo County Search and Rescue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is climbing to some great heights to help a volunteer organization that you may not know much about.

Sam Morgan is the owner of Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute. Recently he worked with Vigo County Search and Rescue.

It's a group of volunteer K9 handlers.

Members respond to requests to help find missing or deceased individuals.

They buy and care for their K9s with their own money. They also travel to the search locations on their own dime.

Morgan wanted to help their cause by holding a fundraiser.

This Saturday you'll be able to go to the Climbing Cafe and support the group.

"We don't do it for the glory, we just do it to help people. So for someone to say we want to help you, you know, the shoe's on the other foot and we're grateful for it," Troy Ramsey from the Vigo County Search and Rescue said.

The event is Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Climbing Cafe.

There will be several events including yoga, a meet and greet with some of the K9s, and a lights out climb.

To get more information call 812-244-1776.