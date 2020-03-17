Climbing Cafe offers parents another option for their children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is making it easier for working families to take care of their children while they are out of school.
The Climbing Cafe on Terre Haute's southside has started a kids camp.
About 30 kids at a time can spend the day at the climbing gym. They are kept entertained through games, climbing, and fun lessons about running the business.
Food is also provided.
Owners say they've received some negative feedback about their changes - but that's not stopping them.
"That's the nature of what we're doing. We're going to do the best we can and make sure we provide a safe space for kids to hang out," Sam Morgan said.
To go - you must complete a waiver for your child. There's a one time $30 fee - and it's $30 a day for non-members.
Drop off starts at 7:00 a.m. with pickup before 6:00 p.m.
