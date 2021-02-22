Climate change from a social scientist's perspective - how people' views have changed in recent years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many scientists believe climate change is an ongoing problem our world is facing. If changes don’t happen soon, some believe it will have major impacts on future generations.

“We need to take action on that now if we want to be a resilient society,” Matthew Houser, an environmental sociologist and assistant research scientist at Indiana University, said.

Houser studies peoples’ behavior and attitudes toward climate change. He wants to help encourage supportive attitudes about and ultimately action toward addressing climate change.

“I’ve got young children and I want a better world for them and I am not ok with the perspective of the next generation will take care of this because I do not think that is fair to them and frankly we do not have that time,” Houser said.

Based on research he has done over the years, Houser found that more people are seeing climate change as a real problem than in the past.

But he hopes to encourage people to take part in the conversation.

“There is plenty of opportunity to change our world, and deal with climate change,” Houser said. “And I am hopeful we will get there.”

To help stop climate change, Houser recommends limiting car and air travel and taking more time to walk to places.

You can learn more information about climate change and Houser’s research at Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute.