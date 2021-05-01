VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby held a virtual Wabash Valley Climate advocate workshop today.

The goal of this workshop was for participants to leave with a understand of carbon fees and dividends.

Carbon fees are proposed fees collected for the cost of burning fossil fuels.

The dividends are the fees collected and returned to americans to spend as they see fit.

Organizers say there are actions you can take to advocate for this cause.

"It could be as simple as asking your uncle Fred to call their representatives and senators ask them to implement Carbon fee and dividend. It could be tabling at a farmers market or going up a little further you could be doing a presentation to your faith community," says Kristina Lindborg.