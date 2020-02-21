Clear

Climate Change: What can you do to make a difference?

Here's how to take steps to reducing your carbon footprint.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Climate change, and its impact on the Wabash Valley is something we've been talking about all week.

You've heard from farmers, people in the coal industry, and even professors right here in the Wabash Valley.

But now you may be asking yourself, what can I do?

To answer that question, first, we need to get down to the root of the problem.

"Population increase, and the activities that we do on the landscape...those activities that use carbon, increases temperature," EIU Climatology Professor Cameron Craig said. 

Carbon is the biggest factor in climate change.

The first step to doing better is eliminating our impact...but to do that, we need to change the things we do every day.

"Nobody likes to hear it, nobody likes to be pointed out, but we are all collectively responsible for climate change," Craig said. 

A carbon footprint is the mark we make on the environment by doing different things.

There are small things we can do to reduce our carbon footprint, we just need to look around.

For example, many of the products we buy on a daily basis have some sort of impact on the environment.

But it's more than just the things we buy.

Take this for example. Just simply by changing your light bulbs can do a lot. Not only do LED bulbs use less energy, but they also save you money too.

Another thing you can do is ride a bike. Now, this is easier for some people, but if you live close to your destination, simply not taking the car on one trip can make a huge difference. Cars notoriously put a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Simply skipping out on driving for a few trips can have a big impact.

And it doesn't stop there.

Many new appliances are more energy-friendly, meaning you pay less to use them, and they leave a smaller carbon footprint on the environment.

If you think your actions are insignificant, you couldn't be more wrong.

Think of the snowball effect.

You start doing better things for the environment.

It saves you money on top of it, and your friends and family hear about it too.

From there it only grows.

We are already behind where we should be, but starting now is better than never starting at all.

"Climate change is no longer an aspect of “is it existing?”. We have to adapt to what it's doing now."

Image

