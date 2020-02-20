Clear

Climate change and the coal industry: How are regulations impacting coal production?

How climate change could impact the coal industry in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here in the Wabash Valley, most of the electricity we use is generated by coal-fired power plants. And coal mining has been big business in southwestern Indiana for more than a century.

Now the Wabash Valley's coal industry is faced with the reality of climate change.

CLIMATE CHANGE IN THE WABASH VALLEY 

THE SCIENCE OF GREENHOUSE GASES

WHAT IS THE CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT ON LOCAL AGRICULTURE?

'THERE'S NOTHING NEW ABOUT THE CLIMATE CHANGING..' WHAT MAKES THE RECENT WARM-UP DIFFERENT?

Bruce Stevens, president of the Indiana Coal Council says they understand.

"Many scientists say that climate change is occurring. We believe that, obviously, there's a lot of interest in it."

But dealing with the problem of climate change, and coal needs to be done wisely.

"What we don't want to see is devastation to our economy, when Indiana in particular, puts forth a very insignificant amount of carbon when you consider it globally."

Already, the push against coal has had its impact.

"There have already been a lot of layoffs in the coal industry as of recent. 130 in Sullivan County."

As the coal industry attempts to co-exist under climate change regulations, efforts are already underway to reduce emissions.

LINK | 90 SUNRISE COAL EMPLOYEES LAID OFF AS PRODUCTION IS HALTED
LINK | SW INDIANA COAL MINE TO CLOSE THIS FALL, COSTING 120 JOBS

"Indiana’s carbon dioxide emissions have continued to decrease over time, yet the global emissions and the monitors show that it continues to increase."

Angeline Protoger represents Duke Energy, and she understands the importance of reducing carbon in the air, but not at the cost of immediate reaction.

"In recent years, nearly 90 percent of our energy has come from coal. And we believe consumers on our system would be hurt if we have to meet carbon regulations very quickly."

The transition may be slower than some would like, but it's not being taken lightly.

"We need more diversity on our system that our customers would be hurt if we have to comply with carbon regulations very quickly. You can't build new power generations overnight. It takes long-range planning."

LINK | INDIANA HOUSE BACKS SLOWING COAL POWER PLANT CLOSURES

The slow, steady transition to responsible and more diverse energy resources is important, and the Wabash Valley's efforts to slow climate change is important.

"But so are the 3,500 and 4 thousand coal mine jobs, and the impact to local communities...the schools, the public services, the police force, medical and such is going to be traumatic if we do not maintain the coal industry here in Indiana."

