New educational climate change resource available for Hoosiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana's Department of Education has partnered with the Purdue Climate Change Research Center (PCCRC) to create a high quality and science-based resource for educators across the state.

The new resource is called the "Indiana Climate Change Education Framework." It's a database that provides interactive videos, lesson plans, and various teaching tools from several sources for kindergarten to 12th-grade educators.

To create a clear structure, the framework focuses on five critical climate change topics: weather and climate, earth's climate system, earth's energy budget, the carbon cycle, and human activity. This database is free and available to anyone looking for these resources.

Melissa Widhalm from PCCRC says they hope this resource makes it easier for educators to incorporate climate change into their curriculum.

"We really tried to focus on identifying resources that didn't come behind a paywall. There are so many great subscription-based learning tools out there, but our goal was really to focus on those tools that were free of charge but high quality," said Widhalm.

You can access Indiana Climate Change Education Framework here.