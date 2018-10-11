Clear

Donald Trump Trump signs bills to help patients stop overpaying for drugs

Insurers will no longer be able to bar pharmacists from telling consumers when paying cash would be cheaper than using insurance for their prescriptions, as a result of bills signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 1:24 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Insurers will no longer be able to bar pharmacists from telling consumers when paying cash would be cheaper than using insurance for their prescriptions, as a result of bills signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

The two bills had broad bipartisan support as a consumer-friendly move to correct “gag rules” that many viewed as an egregious business practice. One bill applies to private health insurance and the other to Medicare.

The measures bar health plans or middlemen that manage pharmacy benefits from getting in between pharmacists and their customers. No longer can pharmacists be contractually prohibited from telling consumers when they would actually save money by not using their insurance plans.

Such head-scratching situations can arise because of convoluted deals between drug companies, insurers, middlemen and pharmacies.

Trump complained that drug prices are “way out of whack” and “way too high.” But a recent Associated Press analysis of brand-name prescription drug prices suggests repeated strong criticism from the president hasn’t had much impact. The analysis found it’s been business as usual for drugmakers, with far more price increases than cuts.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the bills give patients the right to know about ways to pay the lowest price.

Under pharmacy “gag” rules, pharmacists have been prohibited from proactively telling consumers when their prescription would cost less if they paid for it out-of-pocket rather than using their insurance plan. Pharmacists who disobeyed risked penalties that could impact their business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders