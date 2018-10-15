Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Imprisoned ex-Indiana pastor wants electronics returned

An imprisoned ex-southern Indiana pastor who admitted charges in what prosecutors say was a scheme faking a burglary of his home in order to pay an opioid drug debt is asking for the return of confiscated electronics.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — An imprisoned ex-southern Indiana pastor who admitted charges in what prosecutors say was a scheme faking a burglary of his home in order to pay an opioid drug debt is asking for the return of confiscated electronics.

The Republic reports 39-year-old Justin White filed a motion in Bartholomew Circuit Court seeking return of electronics including a cellphone and two laptops that were seized when he was arrested. A hearing is Oct. 25.

The alleged burglary was in December 2015. White was sentenced last year after pleading guilty to two felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for inducing a 16-year-old youth to deal in hydrocodone and oxycontin.

White was pastor of First Christian Church in Columbus. He’s said his opioid addiction started with a prescription for headaches.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Oct 10th Mrs. Endress 2nd grade

Image

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Image

Sheriff's deputies use Doritos to round up pig

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Harry and Meghan are Expecting!

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure