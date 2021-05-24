Click It or Ticket is now underway

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A national seatbelt enforcement campaign is underway.

Click It or Ticket is used to highlight the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Officers will write citations and conduct high-visibility patrols. Under Indiana law, police can stop and cite drivers and passengers just for failing to wear a seatbelt.

We spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames. He told us you are responsible for making sure anyone under 16 in your car is buckled up.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 6.