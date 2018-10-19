Clear

Local clerk's office suffers cyber attack

The Crawford County Clerk's office was the victim of a ransomware attack.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - At the Crawford County Clerk's office employees are hard at work. The upcoming election has the office busy. But that wasn't the case a few weeks ago.

Crawford County Clerk Fayrene Wright says, "We came in on a Monday morning. Of course, it always happens over the weekend. And basically, nothing in the program worked."

The office was hit by ransomware. Accounts payable accounts receivable, and the county's payroll were affected.

Wright says, "We did actually lose everything on the server."

Leaving the clerk's office and the treasurer's office to try to find a way to pay county employees.

Wright explains, "We had to go back and hand type the checks for all county employees. We worked with our auditors on how best to do that since we could not calculate checks either. Because the program obviously does all the calculations."

Wright says all county employees received their paychecks. The focus is now towards the future.

Wright explains, "We're looking at what do we need to do down the road to address any weaknesses that we may have uncovered. And things to try as we might, nothing is full proof, to strengthen everything up as much as we can."

Strengthening comes through program and firewall updates. Along with software updates, the office is checking its own processes. Making sure they are no longer vulnerable to cyber attack.

Wright explains, "We are recovered. We're proofing to make sure that everything was entered correctly. Thankfully we had some hard copy reports on everything before that we can compare"

