Clerks office increases cyber security

The Crawford county clerks office has increased security before mid-term elections.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A computer virus caused havoc in the Crawford County clerk's office earlier this month. Payroll and other financial records were affected.

However, the counties voting records were not.

Crawford County clerk Fayrene Wright says, "There's always a concern no matter what you do. Nothing is foolproof. And we immediately had those systems checked."

Wright says safety measures have been put in place to ensure voter security. That begins with keeping voting booths off of the internet.

Wright explains, "The machines themselves are static. No one has control over those either but us or the election judges in the polling place."

Those votes are kept under lock and key.

However, to transmit those results the office must connect with the state through an internet connection.

Wright says, "We have a federal agency that's scanning our election system. We are having our computers scanned weekly to make sure there is no undue activity."

Wright says getting all the measures in place is a long process. One her office takes seriously.

Wright says, "We have been talking months ago about what we needed to do not only to ensure the voters that we were secure, that their ballots were going to be counted and counted correctly."

A process that Wright says is ongoing.

Wright says, "There are people out there that are doing nothing but trying to get into any system they can. All we can do is just making it harder than what the other guy is."

