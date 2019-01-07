Clear

Clemency granted to woman sentenced to life at age 16

A woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 was granted clemency Monday by Tennessee’s governor and will be released from prison.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 was granted clemency Monday by Tennessee’s governor and will be released from prison.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency Monday to Cyntoia Brown, who had been serving a life sentence but who will be released on parole on Aug. 7.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life,” Haslam said in his statement.

Brown will remain on parole supervision for 10 years on the condition she does not violate any state or federal laws, holds a job, and participates in regular counseling sessions. She is now 30 years old.

Brown’s case has attracted national attention from criminal justice reform advocates, and attention has amped up as Haslam’s second and final term entered its final weeks.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and singer Rihanna threw their support behind the fight for her release. The governor’s office was inundated with thousands of phone calls and emails from supporters.

“Thank you Governor Haslam,” West tweeted soon after news of the clemency decision broke.

Brown was convicted in 2006 of murdering 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent Johnny Allen two years before. Police said she shot Allen in the back of the head at close range with a loaded gun she brought to rob him after he picked her up at a drive-in theater in Nashville to have sex with her.

However, according to her lawyers, Brown was a victim of sex trafficking who not only feared for her life but also lacked the mental state to be culpable in the slaying because she was impaired by her mother’s alcohol use while she was in the womb.

Brown expressed thanks in a statement released Monday by her legal team.

“I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without him,” Brown said. “Let today be a testament to his saving grace.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against life-without-parole sentences for juveniles. However, the state of Tennessee argued successfully in lower courts that it was not in violation of federal law because Brown did have a possibility for parole: She was sentenced to serve at least 51 years of her life sentence.

During her time in prison, Brown completed her GED and took college classes. She is currently one course away from finishing a Bachelor’s degree at Lipscomb University.

Nashville Mayor David Briley praised Haslam’s decision, calling it a “great day for social justice and our city.” Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari said the clemency announcement shows that Tennessee “can show love, compassion and mercy” for people who have experienced trauma.

To date, Haslam has granted five commutations, 15 pardons, and one exoneration. The Republican says he is continuing to review and consider additional clemency requests.

Trending on AP News
Officer charged in death: Man definitely intended to shoot
Kid Rock stirs more controversy with planned bar sign
No words: Mastercard to drop its name from logo
by Taboola

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Warm, windy and rainy for Monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris Family Restaurant fire remains under investigation

Image

Latest information on Clinton, Indiana house fire

Image

Using surveillance cameras in Robinson

Image

Investigating the Candice Charlton case

Image

How is this flu season going?

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Driver sustains serious injuries after car goes "airborne"

Image

Patrons evacuated from Illinois restaurant for fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified