Clearing up Vaccine Cost Confusion

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEVV) - As the vaccine opportunities open to new groups, there are remaining concerns from some that they'll have to pay for the doses.

Many of our elders are on a fixed income, so every penny counts.

Fortunately, no one will have to pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 shot.

"There have been a couple that have been really concerned about the cost and if they could afford it. And they were very happy when they were surprised there was no cost to them," explained Andrew Schenk, director of Deaconess' vaccine clinic.

Deaconess health's vaccination staff says while there is an administrative fee for each jab, that's something that's covered by insurance, or by the government if someone doesn't have private insurance.

So those 70 or older in Indiana who can get the shot shouldn't' let worries about having to pay for it stop them from trying to sign up.

They won't need to pull out their walletsto roll up their sleeves.

"I think everyone's used to having a co-pay or some sort of cost-share when they're getting their healthcare, and so that's probably why they're thinking that that would come with this vaccine too, Schenk added. "But it's really important to vaccinate the entire community. So thats' why there's no cost-sharing to patients."

Deaconess officials also shared that they still have enough vaccine to give to everyone in the Indiana area of the Tri-State who's getting an appointment at this time.