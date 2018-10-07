Cleanup underway for overturned grain truck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is on the scene of an overturned grain truck in Parke County.

It happened around 11 Sunday morning, on 600 South in Rosedale.

News 10 spoke to the father of the truck's driver. He says his son, 26-year-old Kyle Yeargin was behind the wheel. He says Yeargin was driving the truck too fast while turning, causing it to tip over.

Yeargin was not hurt from the accident.

600 South in Parke County is currently shut down as cleanup is underway.