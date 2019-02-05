Clear

Cleaning your car this time of year is important

If you've noticed what looks like white dust on the sides and back of your car, it's time to clean it.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This time of year is especially important to clean your cars.

Not only the inside but also the outside, along with under the car.

"It is a little more important this time of year just because if you leave that salt on there too long, then it's gonna start corroding your car, unlike how in summer, there's not really salt on the road, you're more worried about bugs."

Emily Targett is a shift manager at Crew Carwash in Terre Haute.

She says because it's so important to wash your car in the winter, you should do it as soon as you see signs.

"Well I mean salt always causes rust, and you just don't want the bottom of your car to rust out, you want to keep your cars value, so it's just really important to make sure that you get that off there as soon as possible."

And for people like David Wynn, he keeps it clean just so it lasts him as long as it can.

"Get rid of the salt and materials underneath of it primarily. Get the outside cleaned off to where it looks like a normal car should look."

But for those of you who may not be able to make it to the carwash, what can you do?

"Even if you just spray down your own car, that makes it a lot easier just to keep it clean and for us to keep it clean when you do come through."

And if you follow these simple steps, you'll not only have a better-looking car, but you'll also save some money in the long run.

